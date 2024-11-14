Law & Order season 24 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Bad Apple’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 24 episode 8 — one that will stand out for many reasons.

First and foremost, here is where we’ll come out here and proclaim that “Bad Apple” is the final episode of the crime drama before the Thanksgiving break. We do not exactly think that this is much of a surprise but at the same time, it is absolutely still worth noting. This episode is also going to be a great opportunity to learn more about Jessica Brady, someone who we’ve gotten a decent chance to learn about the past several weeks. Yet, we also know she is capable of so much more, which really just feels like one of those inevitable things that comes from casting Maura Tierney on a show like this. We know how much she is capable of great things!

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 8 synopsis with some additional insight all about what is ahead:

11/21/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A narcotics officer is shot in the back as Brady returns to her old precinct to investigate the murder. When the suspect’s story doesn’t add up, she enlists Shaw and Riley to discover the truth. TV-14

So not only will “Bad Apple” be a good spotlight for Brady, but it will also be a proper opportunity to learn more about how she interacts with some other characters at the same time. It feels clear that there’s going to be some solid material here and if this is the last Law & Order for a while, we are getting some assurances that the story will conclude with somewhat of a flourish. That’s great, mostly from the vantage point of ensuring that a lot of people stay excited about the series’ past, present, and future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

