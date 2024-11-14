Ghosts season 4 episode 6 return date; CBS schedule ahead

After what you get to see tonight on CBS, do you want to see the Ghosts season 4 episode 6 return date, or learn more about what’s ahead?

Alas, we do have to start off here by handing over the unfortunate news first — the comedy series will be off the air on November 21, and the same can be said for November 28. It’s a bit of a bummer knowing that we’re going to see the series on hold for a while, but the good news is that there is a lot still coming within the month of December.

Here is a little more of what we can say as of right now. Ghosts season 4 episode 6, titled “The Primary Source,” is coming your way on Thursday, December 5. Meanwhile, there is another episode scheduled on December 12 and after that, you are going to have the two-part Christmas Special! For those who have not heard, this is going to be the big holiday special. The title for the event is “A Very Arondekar Christmas,” and the synopsis below serves as a great way to set the stage:

A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay’s hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

In general, we tend to think that a lot of fun is coming on the show in the weeks and months to come, and who is to say that season 4 is going to be the end? Given how successful the series is in the ratings, we do tend to think that there will be a good opportunity for a whole lot more. So long as the viewer interest is there and the writers have stories to tell, there is no reason to think that anything is going to slow down in the least. Also, we don’t want it to!

