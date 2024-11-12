American Sports Story season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX?

Following the big finale tonight on FX, is there any chance at an American Sports Story season 2? Or, are we at the end of things now?

We should start off by noting that American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez has received some headlines over the past few weeks, though a lot of the reviews have been pretty divided. While some of the casting choices have raised eyebrows, we do at least think the team did a good job of explaining all of the different factors that played into the NFL star’s demons and downfall. That is not an altogether easy story to tell.

If there was a major issue with this season, we would argue that it has to do mostly with recency. Was anyone really craving a story about Hernandez at this point? We tend to think that adapting a story that was so fresh of mind for a lot of people was a real obstacle, and one that a lot of people on the show was struggling to overcome in some shape or form.

With this in mind, it is our hope moving into the second season here that FX and/or the producers choose a topic that is far more entrenched in the past, especially since there are so many interesting ideas to explore. Take, for starters, the Tim Donaghy saga in basketball, the steroid era in baseball, or some stories about the Olympics happening during war-torn or controversial times. We know that the Jackie Robinson story has been well-covered in some realms, but we do think a TV series format of that would be incredibly compelling and informative form a lot of people out there.

Honestly, we just don’t want American Sports Story to play off of relatively current events, mostly because that is relying a lot on controversy and there could really be so much more here.

Do you want to see an American Sports Story season 2 over at FX?

Are there any particular stories you’d like to see covered at this point? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







