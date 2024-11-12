FROM season 3 episode 9 promo: The search for Fatima

Based on the new preview for FROM season 3 episode 9 at MGM+, one thing is clear: Fatima will be front and center for the story.

After all, it is not going to take too long at all for anyone to understand that the character is missing, and there could be a full-on effort in order to help her. Unfortunately, the problem here is that she is in a place where a lot of people do not even know exists at present…

Based on the promo for the penultimate episode of the season titled “Revelations: Part One,” Boyd and a number of other characters are going to lead the charge to try and find her; meanwhile, it seems as though Elgin still has her. He may think that he’s doing something in order to help him, as he is guided by that woman in the kimono.

The worst-case scenario we can think of for this character is that she may be turned into some sort of monster by the end of the hour; or, is it possible that her baby is the monster? That’s something that you have to think about.

Of course, there are other question marks the promo asks, as well, including the importance of the Boy in White. We know that Victor thought of him as a friend once upon a time, so is there a chance that he can eventually serve as some sort of resource and/or way to get answers? Could he guide him to the free?

In the end, the biggest thing that we’re getting at here is that this two-part finale event should be providing us some answers. In doing this, though, there is also no guarantee that everything will be resolved…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

