Superman & Lois season 4 episode 8 spoilers: The debate

Next week on The CW you are going to see Superman & Lois season 4 episode 8 — so what stories are front and center here?

Well, on the heels of the incredibly dramatic identity reveal for one Clark Kent, we tend to think that the lives of his entire family will be different. They all have an outsized role to play in events to come, and of course that includes Lois as she braces for a different sort of challenge: Debating Lex Luthor.

The promo for next week’s new episode featured Lois discussing the idea of going on-camera and taking Lex on, knowing that a lot of her reputation is at stake. At the same time, do you really think that this is going to stop her? This is a woman who has never said no to a challenge, even when it comes to fighting cancer and working to still be there for her family. Of course, we do think that Lex will have some tricks up his sleeve but in general, this is a chance for a different sort of Superman & Lois story than what we’ve had for a lot of the final season.

Speaking of which, this is your reminder that there are only three episodes remaining in the series and of course, that is not a particularly easy thing for us to deal with. We’re talking here about one of the better adaptations of Superman that we’ve seen in any medium, and the producers continue to deserve a lot of credit for finding ways to give us epic battles and action sequences while on a CW budget, which is hardly that much compared to a lot of other networks out there.

Of course, we do think the most epic stuff is still to come, but as has been the case most of the season, everyone is staying secretive.=

What do you most want to see moving into Superman & Lois season 4 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments and once you do, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

