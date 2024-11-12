Bad Sisters season 2 video: Cast sets stage for premiere

In about twenty-four hours the Bad Sisters season 2 premiere is going to arrive on Apple TV+ — are you ready for what is next?

Well, the primary thing that should be noted at this point just how the dark comedy is being promoted — sure, it is still about the Garvey sisters, but there is also a rather spectacular addition to the series in Fiona Shaw as Angelica.

So why would Shaw, a well-known actress who has appeared in countless big franchises, do a somewhat under-the-radar show like this? First and foremost, it’s fantastic — isn’t that reason enough for a lot of people? We also do tend to think that there had to be something appealing about the Irish actress getting a chance to actually stay home and work on a project that will be seen all over the globe.

If you head over here, Fiona joins Bad Sisters creator Sharon Horgan (Eve) and much of the rest of cast in breaking down what you can expect in the early going here. One of the things that is so great about it in particular is that you do get to see some of these characters in happier times — but of course, there is still a lot of unavoidable darkness that they are forced to deal with.

If you have not seen the full synopsis yet for the second season of the show, take a look at it below — we do like to think that it sets the stage well:

“Bad Sisters” season two returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka. Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

What do you most want to see entering the Bad Sisters season 2 premiere over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

