The Neighborhood season 7 episode 5 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a season 7 episode 5 return date for The Neighborhood? We certainly understand, especially since this show does not always set this up after their airings when a hiatus is coming.

Well, the first thing that we should know is that there is a break ahead, though it is not necessarily a long one. The Max Greenfield – Cedric the Entertainer comedy will not be on the air next week, and the plan is for it to return in its typical timeslot when we get around to Monday, November 25 with a story titled “Welcome to Commitment.”

Why take a break so early into the season? Well, the simplest answer we can give is that The Neighborhood is going to air concurrently with the rest of the CBS lineup. There are no new episodes of other shows next week including NCIS and Poppa’s House, and because of that this one is also taking the week off. This does give production a chance to film more and get a lot of stories into the can, and we’re sure that they will appreciate that.

The only real bummer here is that this season in particular, CBS has hesitated a lot when it comes to getting details out there for a lot of their episodes in advance. There isn’t much that we can share about “Welcome to Commitment” beyond the title — but then again, we’re also not sure how much more you really do need to say. This is one of those titles where the name really tells you a lot of what you need to know in the end.

Remember now that if you do want to see something more beyond this season, keep watching live! It remains to be seen whether or not season 7 is the end, but this is when we start to get really nervous about most shows.

