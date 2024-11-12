Murder in the Small Town season 1 episode 7: Last before finale

There are a couple of things that we can say here entering Murder in the Small Town season 1 episode 7 on Fox; where do we start?

Well, the most shocking thing to us is the simple fact that there are only eight episodes in this season, meaning that the finale is right around the corner and you have to be prepared for that. Just in case you are wondering the reason for this, it could be either due to budget or just what Fox wanted at this given point in time. They knew that there were going to be some breaks in the season due both to the election and also the World Series, so they did not want to bite off more than they could chew.

Does the short episode order here mean that there is no chance at another season? Hardly, but that is something that we’re going to be figuring out now in due time.

Below, you can see the full Murder in the Small Town season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Detective Alberg examines the mysterious deaths of two women, each found in the forest with their bodies arranged in eerily similar poses in the all-new “Family Concerns” episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Nov 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-107) (TV-14 D,L,V)

If nothing else we do tend to think that the remaining episodes are going to bring a lot of mysteries front and center and for this one in particular, you can see why the stakes are pretty high for Alberg. After all, if you see two women found dead in this way, isn’t one of the immediate assumptions going to be that you are looking at a serial killer? We honestly don’t know how else you are really supposed to even look at it when you think through this lens.

What do you most want to see moving into Murder in the Small Town season 1 episode 7 on Fox?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







