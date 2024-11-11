FROM season 3 episode 8: Has Elgin trapped Fatima?

Given that we are so close to the end of FROM season 3, it really can’t be altogether shocking that the story is going to get crazy. Also, that the writers are going to start making us ask some even bigger and/or crazier questions.

So what is front of mind right now? Well, we don’t even need to have some sort of extended debate on that! It is really all about whether or not Fatima is about to be turned into a monster, and if Elgin is in some way facilitating that. He’s been getting visits in his mind from the woman in the kimono for a while now and in episode 7, he discovered a room where something clearly happens. From our vantage point, it could be very-well the room where the monsters are created.

Now, we are also in a spot where something is happening to Fatima where she is no longer thinking like herself. Elgin may be brainwashed as well, and being forced by the community to bring Fatima to this place where the transformation could happen. It’s a horrifying proposition, especially if it all is successful.

After all, consider the following: Would the residents of the town really be able to take out one of their own, in the event she is out to destroy them? On paper, it doesn’t feel like the sort of thing that is in their character at all, but these are desperate times. Of course, there is also the question of whether or not they’d even be able to. The success rate so far when it comes to taking out monsters has been pretty darn low so far, with really the only person succeeding at it being Boyd in regards to Smiley. That was just a one-time thing, at least based on where things presently stand.

What did you think overall about the events of FROM season 3 episode 8 on MGM+?

Also, do you think Fatima is going to be transformed? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

