Wolf Hall season 2 episode 2 air date, preview: What lies ahead?

do you want to learn more about Wolf Hall season 2 episode 2, including an air date?

Before we dive too much further into anything, it does only feel right to actually set up where things stand — after all, it has been so long! It is pretty easy to figure out why people would be eager to see a little bit more of what Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis are up to now as Cromwell and Henry.

Here is the official description for the new season:

May, 1536. Anne Boleyn, Henry’s second wife, is dead. As the axe drops, Thomas Cromwell emerges from the bloodbath to continue his climb to power and wealth, while his formidable master, Henry, settles to short-lived happiness with his third queen, Jane Seymour.

Cromwell, a man with only his wits to rely on, has no great family to back him, and no private army. Navigating the moral complexities that accompany the exercise of power in this brutal and bloody time, Cromwell is caught between his desire to do what is right and his instinct to survive. But in the wake of Henry VIII having executed his queen, no one is safe.

Despite rebellion at home, traitors plotting abroad and the threat of invasion testing Henry’s regime to breaking point, Cromwell’s robust imagination sees a new country in the mirror of the future. All of England lies at his feet, ripe for innovation and religious reform. But as fortune’s wheel turns, Cromwell’s enemies are gathering in the shadows.

The inevitable question remains: how long can anyone survive under Henry’s cruel and capricious gaze?

While we know that BBC One has been experimenting with how they want to air some of their shows, Wolf Hall is going to be coming on the next weekly, Episode 2 is coming next Sunday, and the title here is “Obedience.” The synopsis below sets the stage for what is ahead:

Cromwell has become the most significant politician in the whole of England, his place as Henry’s principal adviser secure. The duke of Norfolk, England’s most senior nobleman by rank, is in disgrace, tainted by the treasonous behaviour of his niece, Anne Boleyn. So when Cromwell uncovers a clandestine affair between Norfolk’s brother and the king’s niece, an opportunity opens up to destroy his foremost enemy for good. Yet Cromwell stays his hand.

There is a lot to look forward to here — and even if you think you know a good bit about his particular era, there could still be some surprises.

