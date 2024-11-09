Fire Country season 3 episode 4: Is Gen leaving Edgewater?

One of the things that we’ve come to learn over time about Fire Country is that with every episode, there is at least one major step forward. With this installment in particular, the person at the center of the change was none other than Genevieve.

We know that when Cara died, Jake made it sure that he would do whatever he could to look after her. All of that was made more complicated when she learned the truth about Rick, her biological father. She had a chance to go out to Idaho and conclude the rest of the semester there — which Jake first refused. Yet, after he had a talk with Bode, he realized that this may actually be good for her to get away from a place where a lot of traumatic stuff happened to her for a long time.

Does this mark the end for Gen on the show? We don’t think so, since there is always a chance to bring her back at some other point down the road. This may have just been a way to tie up certain stories that we’ve been seeing as of late with Rick, and also allow Jake to have a chance to do a few different things not involving her. Shows like this do mix it up, and when we seen Gen potentially back down the road, she could be a rather different person.

As for some other big moments tonight, let’s just say that Bode and Gabriela kissed — and then some! This was the two realizing that they could not resist each other, and probably that they did not even want to. This does not guarantee at all that the two are going to end up together, but we certainly think that it’s a positive step.

