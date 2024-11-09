Foundation season 3 premiere date: November 2024 update

With us now firmly into the month of November, what better time is there to discuss Foundation season 3? Is another batch of episodes on the horizon here?

Well, the most important thing to say from the start here is that production for the new season is done. That is a great thing, given that the Apple TV+ series did face somewhat of a tough road. There were delays brought on by the industry strikes of 2023, but then also some behind the scenes changes that also needed to be sorted out. There is so much that goes into making a show of this scale, and we’re sure that some complications may have been tied to the industry tightening the purse-strings a little bit.

So where do things stand regarding Foundation season 3 right now? Well, not too much has been confirmed, but evidence points to us being able to see the show back at some point in the 2025 calendar year. It really will come down to a couple of things, whether it be when the episodes are completed and then also when Apple actually wants them around. They do tend to space out some of their larger hits, and given that they already have Severance season 2 this winter, we tend to think that we are looking at either spring or summer here.

One thing that we do hope is indicated, either during the promotional process or when the show actually airs, is whether or not we are looking at the end of the road here. After all, we are talking about a show that theoretically could have multiple more seasons based on the sheer amount of source material that is out there. That’s something that we do have to be aware of at this particular point, and if the end is coming up soon, we would prefer to know about it before too long.

What do you most want to see moving into Foundation season 3 when it eventually does premiere?

