Tracker season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Trust Fall’

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to be seeing Tracker season 2 episode 6 arrive on CBS next week. What more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, how about this for a fun behind-the-scenes detail? This installment is titled “Trust Fall,” and it is directed by none other than Jennifer Morrison. Just Hartley worked with her for a good while on This Is Us, so this is the fun little reunion that we are always happy to see.

As for what the actual story is going to be, think in terms of one part search party, and another part murder mystery. For more, take a look at the Tracker season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Trust Fall” – While searching for missing campers, Colter meets a retired police officer who believes a serial killer is on the loose, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/ 8:30-9:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Brent Sexton guest stars as Keaton.

We are at this point into the meat of the season, which is going to revolve around a lot of case-of-the-week stories. This is a part of what CBS does so well, so we’re not too mad about it so long as a lot of the individual stories that we get are entertaining. There are still larger issues for the show to dive into, and we’re sure that some of those are going to surface before too long. Take, for example, when we are going to see Melissa Roxburgh back as Dory. She is a huge part of the overall mythology and also someone who has a lot of information about Colter’s family and their past. That’s essential before the season is over.

