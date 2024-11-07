Mass Effect TV series in development at Amazon MGM Studios

For everyone out there excited to celebrate Mass Effect on this fine N7 Day, here is another reason to be! Remember that long-discussed TV show? Well, it is a step closer to reality.

According to a report from Variety, Daniel Casey is set to write and executive produce the series for Amazon MGM Studios. Prime Video does have a good track record now of making TV shows due to Fallout, so does this mean that they can do so here? Well, that remains to be seen.

What we will at least say is that Michael Gamble of BioWare, who is leading the development on the next game in the Mass Effect series, is on board as an executive producer. That’s important when it comes to the show staying reasonably faithful to the source material.

As for what the central narrative will be, that 100% remains to be seen. Not to keep drudging up the various comparisons to Fallout, but we hope that there is a similar route taken here where the show can be set in the same world as the games without disrupting that canon. For example, it would be interesting to see a prequel to the games, especially since there are a lot of points of significant interest (think the First Contact War). There also could be chances to really dive further into the history and culture of groups like the Quarians and the Asari, who are central to the games.

Our major concern here comes down to budget, given that the games are so huge and feature such a wide array of different alien species. How do you do all of this without completely emptying out the bank accounts?

For those unaware, N7 Day (November 7) is the annual celebration of all things Mass Effect. Having this news come out today is no coincidence.

Do you think the world really needs a Mass Effect TV show, and can it be pulled off?

