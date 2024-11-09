Sweetpea season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Rhiannon’s future

Next week on Starz, the big moment is going to arrive — are you ready for the Sweetpea season 1 finale to be here?

The first thing that we should note here is that at the time of this writing, it remains unclear if this is going to be the end of the season or the series. It is true that Ella Purnell is super-busy thanks to Fallout and some other projects, but this is one of those shows that we’d love to see more of — it is dark, gloriously twisted, and full of surprises. It is a shame that it is not getting more promotion, but that is the problem that comes with there being SO many programs on TV across the board.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that Starz is giving you too many details about what’s next. The title here is “Life 2.0.” Meanwhile, the Sweetpea season 1 episode 6 synopsis sets the stage:

Rhiannon might just get away with it – but what does she stand to lose in the process?

As a reminder, entering the finale it is clear where the danger lies — Rhiannon now has to evade Marina, who is clearly onto her. Meanwhile, she literally just pushed Marcus off the ledge! While she could try to claim that he is the killer, that will be rather difficult when you consider that Julia is also right there and this could be the perfect opportunity for her to spill the beans. Even if Marcus was a horrible person, that does not mean that she is suddenly going to be Rhiannon’s best friend. The only reason she could go along with it right now is simply out of fire; after all, remember that she was just locked up. She probably does not have that much of a desire to go through something similar again.

