Disclaimer season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big season 1 finale tonight on Apple TV+, is there a chance that a Disclaimer season 2 happens down the road? Or, have we actually reached the end of the story?

We know that for some out there, it may be rather ridiculous to have this discussion given that from the start, this was billed as a seven-episode limited series. Alfonso Cuaron had basically coined it to be an extra-long movie. However, we have seen on multiple instances in the past “limited series” end up becoming more, even to the point of them extending beyond their source material. We know that one great example of this can be found with Shogun from earlier this year. Heck, the aforementioned streaming service even did it with Presumed Innocent, which is going to tell a different story for season 2 based on a separate book.

Given that Disclaimer has been pretty successful commercially for Apple over the past few weeks, we do think that there could be some chatter. However, at the same time we do not think Cuaron has any real intention for now of continuing the story. Maybe you could make an argument that this becomes an anthology like what we saw with Presumed Innocent, but that was a little different in that the original show was already a brand with a feature film in the past. We do tend to think that for now, we’ve reached the end … but there is still a chance that we could be surprised.

If nothing else, let’s just hope that Apple does continue to find a way to partner with more acclaimed actors and directors on some other shows in the years to come. While we do not think that Disclaimer was a perfect show by any means, these are the sort of programs that could get more viewers to the streaming service. Isn’t that something they should really want? We tend to think so.

Do you think there could at least be a Disclaimer season 2 about a different story?

