Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 5: Thanksgiving

Next week, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 5 is going to arrive on CBS and within that, it’s almost a Young Sheldon reunion! A number of cast members from that show are going to be coming on board the sitcom, and the reason for it is rather simple at this point: Thanksgiving.

Of course, with that there is also a sense of melancholy given the fact that this is going to be the first Turkey Day without George Sr. around, and that means there will likely be a difficult, at-times emotional adjustment period for all parties involved.

Below, you can check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Thanksgiving” – Mandy struggles to get Georgie’s family to join him for his first Thanksgiving without his dad, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Nov. 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON stars Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson guest star.

We do have a feeling that the show is going to be able to tackle both comedy and drama effectively here, mostly because they have done that already with Georgie mourning the loss of his dad.

Where is Sheldon himself?

Well, it is canon that the character was not around much after moving to California, and the show seems to be holding true to that. While Iain Armitage has expressed a desire to come back if the right situation arises, we do not anticipate that the show is going to be trying too hard to bring him back right away. They have to establish this show as something unique within itself, even if it is hard when there is a desire for nostalgia.

