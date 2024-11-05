Yellowstone season 5: Director on hiding spoilers, strict measures

We’ve known for a while that there were a lot of secrets out there regarding Yellowstone season 5 part 2 — but just how crazy was the planning process?

Well, one of the things that we’ve heard throughout the promotion for the new season so far is just how secretive a lot of the production was. Very few people seem to know the truth about every part of the storyline, and that has led to even more curiosity around the show’s future. Even some of the previews that are out there do not give much away, including the future of a certain John Dutton.

So who was behind keeping a lot of things under wraps? Well, first and foremost appears to be director Christina Voros. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she explained how everyone went about keeping these secrets and the primary goal behind such a tight-knit production:

Really, it was all borne out of protecting what Taylor and this cast and this family of creators has built over the years, and knowing how much anticipation there was for these scripts. The energy around it was more about protecting it for the audience than it was some clandestine thing, and we went to great, great lengths. We didn’t have a script coordinator; I took over that role and did the redactions for every cast member. Most of the cast only got the scenes they were in. So for a large portion of the cast, even for some of our seven-year veterans, they will be learning what happens when the show premieres.

One of the few people who seems to know much of the overall story (at least in the cast) is Cole Hauser, and that is largely because Rip’s storyline touches so many different people within the world of the show.

For those wondering…

Voros also did confirm that there are six episodes remaining this season. Remember, though, that there is also a spin-off ahead in The Madison and there is also a chance ahead for a season 6.

