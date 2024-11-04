Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2 officially nixed for 2024

We knew that a Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2 was pretty unlikely to transpire this year, based on its absence from the season 26 finale. Yet, we understand fully anyone out there still holding out hope that it could magically be announced.

Unfortunately, that is officially not happening. In a new piece over at Entertainment Weekly, executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan confirm that there is no season 2 this year. However, Grodner makes it clear that they are not against bringing it back down the road:

“It holds a special place for both Rich and I … We loved doing the show. We thought it worked out really, really well. It’s a great way to bring back alumni in a unique manner. While it’s not happening this year, it could resurface.”

We’ll admit that we never imagined that Big Brother Reindeer Games would be the sort of enormous hit that it proved to be within the fandom. Not only was the cast super-fun, but the challenges felt fair for everyone and the tone was perfectly silly. The casting was also great, given that production may have been able to get people they would not have been able to convince to return in a standard season of 85-100 days. We’re not going to sit here and say that it was the reality-TV Mona Lisa, but it was a show that knew exactly what it was, and it did a great job from top to bottom. That’s a rare thing in the business these days.

For now, we tend to think that the best thing you can do to make another season of this happen is to keep watching the original — though, we’re also well-aware of the fact that the show’s existence may have been based on CBS not having a lot of other programming last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

