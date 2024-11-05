Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC with season 2 episode 5?

Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? Season 2 episode 5 is right around the corner, and we know that there are some pretty emotional stories ahead for Jesse L. Martin and the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that it is about to come on the air. Today is the Presidential Election and by virtue of that, there are a ton of preemptions all across the map. NBC is going to be airing news coverage over the course of the night and with that, we’re going to be stuck waiting until Tuesday, November 12 to get your familiar lineup of shows back.

So what is going to make The Irrational season 2 episode 5 stand out? If you are not aware, the title here is “Anatomy of a Fall” and you can see the full synopsis below:

11/12/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Simon’s mother asks Alec to help stop a suicide contagion when a third student death strikes the campus. Alec ask Marisa to help when he thinks there might be more to the case. Phoebe struggles with her next career move. Rizwan learns about Simon’s past. TV-14

Rest assured that in general, there are a lot of stories ahead this season. The plan is for NBC to air eighteen episodes in total, a significant bump up from what we had in season 1. That means not only more cases, but also opportunities to learn a little bit more about all of the main characters. That’s pretty important when it comes to being invested long-term in everyone you see on-screen.

Also, we tend to think that as we move forward, we’re going to get a mixture of procedural stories and then also serialized fare — the goal with The Irrational is to keep you watching every week, but also not confuse you if you happen to miss a few things along the way.

