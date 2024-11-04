Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC? Season 1 episode 7 news

Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC? If you do want to get more of the medical drama with Zachary Quinto soon, how can we blame you?

Of course, it would be rather great to be able to sit here and say that the show’s run of consecutive episodes is about to keep going, but it’s not — at least for the week. The plan instead is for the series to return with the next new episode on Monday, November 11. For those wondering the reason for the hiatus, it really just comes down to us getting a Saturday Night Live election special tonight. Given what most of the country is thinking about at present, let’s just say that this is hardly a surprise that the network is moving in that direction.

Now that we’ve lined that up, why not share what we know about what’s ahead for Dr. Wolf? Below, you can check out the full Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 7 synopsis with other insight all about what’s coming:

11/11/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Dr. Wolf and the team perform their most experimental treatment yet: a brain computer interface implantation in their John Doe patient’s brain. TV-14

This episode, which is titled “The Man from Grozny,” is going to be one that really shows off what sort of modern-day advancements are going on within the world of medicine — things that often stretch the imagination, to the point where some viewers struggle to even imagine that they are real. Yet, that’s a big part of what makes them so interesting!

While Brilliant Minds is off the air, our advice is actually quite simple: If you want more of the show, recommend it to your friends! It is far too early to tell whether or not there is going to be another season, but the best thing that you can do in the interim is simply try to spread the word.

What do you most want to see on Brilliant Minds when season 1 episode 7 when it does eventually return?

