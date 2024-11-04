9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 7: TK’s 30th birthday

Do you want to learn something more about 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 7? Well, next week we are going to see “Kiddos” arrive — so what will the story be here?

Well, based on the info we’re hearing courtesy of Fox, we tend to think that there’s going to be some big stuff for TK and Carlos. How else can you explain the chance to see some of the extended family? Lost alum Henry Ian Cusick is going to turn up and beyond that, we imagine that there will be both some drama and fun coming around every corner. Given that this is TK’s 30th birthday, you want it to be great … but will it?

Below, you can see the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

TK gets a huge surprise on his 30th birthday when his stepdad Enzo (guest star Henry Ian Cusick) arrives in Austin along with TK’s young half-brother Jonah; Owen’s resentment of Enzo turns physical; Tommy is determined to push through her latest crisis; Wyatt attempts to talk-down a suicidal caller and the 126 must perform a dangerous surgery in the field after a man is impaled in a tree in the all-new “Kiddos” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Nov 11 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-507) (TV-14 L,V)

This is clearly going to be a big story for Wyatt just as it is any other character, mostly because he is still getting used to the job. By virtue of that, we are going to see the guy experience a lot of highs and lows — some of this could lead to fun entertainment. At the same time, we are also bracing simultaneously for a good bit of pain. Every character on this show is likely going to be dealing with hard times at some point, as this is the final season.

