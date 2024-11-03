Tracker season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Something supernatural?

Next week on Tracker season 2 episode 5, you are going to have a chance to see “Preternatural,” a story that could feel a little different.

Now, what does preternatural even mean? For those unfamiliar with the term, there are at least some similarities between it and supernatural. The “preter” here means that it is beyond what is normal, whereas supernatural takes it to an entirely different level.

Now that we’re done playing human dictionary, why not discuss the story itself? Per the Tracker season 2 episode 5 synopsis, the title here is a reference to a particular element of Colter’s upcoming case, one where a spiritual power-of-sorts could be really important in what you end up seeing:

“Preternatural” – Colter takes a job locating a missing teen with a unique spiritual gift in an inhospitable mining town, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Nov. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/ 8:30-9:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, is this power actually real? Or, is this just an instance of people believing whatever they want to in order to justify the results? The fact that this teen is missing could be causing absolute chaos in the town, especially when you stop in and consider how the community feels about them on some level.

We know that for at least the early portion of this season, the Justin Hartley series was selling itself in part on cliffhanger resolution as well as guest stars. Now, it could be more about the cases for the next little while. How do you make each one different from the next? Well, this is hardly the only show under the sun that is facing these sort of questions; it just has to figure out some unique ways in which to deal with them.

