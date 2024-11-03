Showtrial season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the big finale today on BBC One, is there going to be a Showtrial season 3? Or, is season 2 officially the end of this story?

Just like you would anticipate, there is a lot to get into here, mostly because the legal thriller is such a unique show. Each season so far has been its own story set in a unique location, and there is a case to be made that there is plenty of subject matter out there to be explored.

Well, the good news here is that, on paper, there is an idea out there in the ether. Speaking to the Radio Times earlier this fall, executive producer Simon Heath noted that “we’ve got an idea for a third season, and a particular way into a murder file that would be very different and would require a different set of characters.” Does that mean for sure that the series is going to be back? Hardly, as no firm decision has been made. However, at the same time we see no real reason right now to doubt its future, mostly because this is one of those shows that can reinvent itself every year and there is something rather nice about that. Realistically, it is the sort of show that almost any network should want.

Now, even if the series is renewed, one of the things that you should realistically remember here is that we could be waiting a long time to see what is next. After all, the earliest that we would imagine the show being back is at some point in 2026 — since you have a different cast here, it basically requires that you go out and find a totally new crop of people. Doing that so much of the time is easier said than done.

As we would say for now is that if you love Showtrial, keep watching and recommending the series! You never know what the future could hold…

Do you want to see a Showtrial season 3 happen over at BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







