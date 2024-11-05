NCIS season 22 episode 4: Are Knight and Palmer over?

We knew entering NCIS season 22 episode 4 that there was a chance that we’d get some long-awaited update on Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight. So, what did we actually learn throughout?

First and foremost, Jimmy has been dating in the time between seasons — that is something that Brian Dietzen teased weeks ago, but it does feel a little different seeing it play out on-screen via a dating app. He still loves Jessica, and she still loves him.

So, why aren’t they getting back together? For at least the time being, it really feels like a difference of philosophy when it comes to who they are. She needs someone ready to drop everything and go around the world with her if the situation calls for it; meanwhile, he wants someone more stable given that he’s experienced so much loss and has a daughter to think about in Victoria. Until these two work on these issues, they are not exactly compatible.

Now, we don’t view anything in this episode as a sign that they will not be together forever. However, it does feel like the two are not going to be on the road to some quick romantic reunion, either. They could spend some time working through a lot of their issues and, hopefully, will find their way back to each other. One of the things that we certainly know about this show in general is that they tend to love a slow ride when it comes to their romances.

In a way, we suppose that we should just celebrate the fact that these two have found a way to be together on-screen in general, given the fact that this has not been something guaranteed for a lot of other couples over the years. Just think for a moment about Tony and Ziva, who may finally be getting that chance due to the Paramount+ spin-off show.

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 22 episode 4 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







