Days of Our Lives renewed at Peacock for season 61

If you have been eager to get more of the world of Days of Our Lives, consider this a time to celebrate and then some!

Today, the folks over at Peacock officially confirmed that they are bringing back to the long-running soap for a season 61. That is a crazy achievement but then again, everything with this show has been for a rather long time.

What is the most impressive to us is that so many viewers did flock over to the streaming service after the move from NBC, which was certainly not a guarantee once upon a time. Luckily, Days has one of the most devoted followings of any show under the sun, and we just hope that it will be able to carry that momentum forward for as long as possible. We know that later this year, you are going to have a chance to see the incredible 15,000th episode — who knows just how much longer it can go?

One thing that we are hoping to see is how the producers our going to use the Peacock platform to continue to find ways to innovate. We know that in some measures, the appeal of Days of Our Lives is that there are so many constant through-lines for years and even decades. It is one of the reasons why so many generations of people watch! Yet, simultaneously you can argue that there are opportunities still to offer subtle twists and ideas that will generate even more attention in the months and years to come.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see but clearly, the producers plan on keeping the show on the air for as long as they possibly can. If it ever ends, it will probably not be due to some sort of creative decision; rather, it would be tied to what the higher-ups want.

What do you think about Days of Our Lives being renewed for a season 61 at Peacock?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

