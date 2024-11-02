Sweetpea season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get prepared to see Sweetpea season 1 episode 5 on Starz next week, it is almost weird to put things in perspective. Can you believe that there are only two more episodes to go? Before you know it, the Ella Purnell series will be over and it remains to be seen if there is going to be a season 2 or not.

What we can at least say coming out of this week’s installment is that things are going to be left in a rather tricky spot. After all, Rhiannon Lewis has captured her old high-school bully Julia and yet, she is realizing that he may not be as awful as she once thought. This situation could be a bit more complicated, but what in the world does that really mean? What does she want to do about it? Julia’s fiance Marcus is starting to be framed now as the bad person, and this could be causing a tornado in Rhiannon’s mind.

To get a few more details all about the story ahead, go ahead and check out the Sweetpea season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

With suspicion swirling around Rhiannon, she has to partner with an unlikely ally – but will things go to plan?

Is there a chance that Rhiannon could work with Julia to take out Marcus? There are reasons to think that but at the same time, we do imagine that there are also going to be some problems. Take, for starters, the fact that she will need to completely rewire her brain to consistently think that Julia is not the worst person alive. Sure, she absolutely did some terrible thing in the past, but is she flawed and complicated herself? Rhiannon’s issue (or, one of them) is that she is unable to see the world in a nuanced light. If someone was bad to her at one point, then they are evil — there is no way around it.

What do you most want to see moving into Sweetpea season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

