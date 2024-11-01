Disclaimer episode 7 spoilers: The series finale

There are a handful of things moving into the Disclaimer episode 7 finale on Apple TV+, but let’s just start by noting this: The end is here. The streaming service is making no illusion about this being a limited series, and you are going to get closure at the end of the finale.

So what are we going to see play out here over the course of this episode? We know that at least through the lens of the source material, there is absolutely some huge stuff ahead. Think in terms of events that are going to leave your jaw hanging on the ground, and also questioning almost everything that you’ve seen so far. The Alfonso Cuaron series is in may ways its own beast, so we don’t want to draw too many conclusions as to how the story is going to go through the lens of TV.

Of course, and in true Disclaimer fashion, the episode 7 synopsis does not have a lot of details: “Series finale. It’s time for my voice to be heard.”

Is there going to be an ending here that is satisfying to a lot of people out there? We tend to think so, and for a number of different reasons. We know that with a show like this, everyone tends to have their own thought of how it will end; hopefully, viewers are going to have a chance to be won over by whatever Cuaron decides.

Will Alfonso stick to the world of TV after this?

Well, for the time being, our simple argument here is no. We do have a difficult time imagining that he’s going to be sticking around here, unless of course he has another idea well-suited for the medium. We know that in a lot of ways that it was a surprise that he wanted to do Disclaimer in the first place; for now, the show is performing rather well on Apple, though they don’t disclose exact numbers.

What do you most want to see moving into Disclaimer episode 7?

