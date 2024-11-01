A Man on the Inside premiere date, trailer, more details

Come November 21, you are going to have a chance to see A Man on the Inside premiere on Netflix — and our excitement is already through the roof. This is the first sole creation from executive producer Mike Schur since The Good Place, and it also marks a reunion between him and Ted Danson. This series is based on real events, but it may also feel like a combination of Slow Horses and Only Murders in the Building.

There could be a good mystery here but, beyond just that, a great opportunity for laughs.

Want to know more? Then first and foremost, check out the synopsis below:

Retired professor Charles (Ted Danson) feels life has nothing new in store for him. A year after his wife’s passing, he’s become stuck in his routine and grown distant from his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). But when he spies a classified ad from private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), he’s inspired to roll the dice on a new adventure. Charles’ mission: to go undercover inside the Pacific View Retirement Home in San Francisco and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom. Everyone, residents and staff alike, is a potential suspect, and it’s up to Charles to solve the case without landing on the radar of Didi (Stephanie Beatriz), the all-seeing, all-knowing director of Pacific View. But keeping a low profile proves difficult as the affable Charles quickly endears himself to his fellow residents. Being a “man on the inside” sends Charles on an exciting journey that makes him realize there’s a lot more life left to be had — and allows him to reconnect with Emily in the process.

You can see the trailer over here, and it is hard to watch this without having a big smile on your face. Beatriz is playing a character that is far and away different from Rosa on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and we also tend to think that through this story, Charles is going to find plenty of reasons to realize he has a new-found purpose to his life.

