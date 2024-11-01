Love is Blind season 8 premiere date, new setting revealed

Even before last night’s Love is Blind season 7 reunion took place, it felt clear a season 8 would be coming. However, we now have confirmation! If that wasn’t enough, we’re also happy to sprinkle in some news about a setting here at the same time.

Per hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey last night, the latest season of the hit Netflix reality show is going to premiere, quite fittingly, on February 14 in the new year. Not only that, but we also know the setting for it already: Minneapolis! What the Twin Cities bring to the table on this show remains to be seen, but of course we are eager to dive more into that!

In general, though, we tend to think that Love Is Blind is one of those shows that relies so much more on the people than it necessarily does the place. If we get an incredible cast on board here, that will lift almost everything and the most important thing the franchise needs to do at this point is up its success rate. We already know that there are going to be a lot of people who watch for the drama, but there is some value in being able to say that you’ve got some legitimacy when it comes to the brand itself.

Rest assured, when we get into the new year we are sure that the previews and/or further pieces of information will start to be announced. In general, we just tend to think that Netflix didn’t want to spend too much time this week hyping up a season that is still more than three months away, especially when you consider the fact that there is a lot to address when it comes to the current crop of people who were just a part of the show.

