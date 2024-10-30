Jack Ryan movie in works at Amazon; John Krasinski to return

Right when we thought that the story of Jack Ryan was said and done over at Prime Video, we have big news to share today!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, John Krasinski is now on board to star in a feature film follow-up to the hit four-season show. Meanwhile, his co-star Wendell Pierce is slated to return; Michael Kelly, meanwhile, is in discussions. Andrew Bernstein, who was an executive producer and director on season 2, is poised to helm this particular iteration.

So why do a feature film version of the Jack Ryan franchise at this point? Honestly, consider this a situation that is not really altogether complicated. This is more than likely tied to how well the original series performed, plus also where a lot of other Amazon hits are right now including Reacher — they also have high hopes for the upcoming Cross. It makes little sense for them to move away from a franchise that made so much money, and also ended far earlier than it probably needed to.

Shifting over to feature films most likely enables for a story to be on a somewhat-larger scale. Also, there is not necessarily a larger commitment beyond that, which is probably enticing for Krasinski as he continues to also do a number of other projects at the same exact time. We are sure that there are some elements of this that have to be rather enticing for him when the dust does actually settle.

Given that this project was just announced, there’s a good chance that you will not have a chance to see anything more in the immediate future; for now, just consider this a reminder that so long as characters are still alive, there is no real reason to think that a TV franchise is ever truly dead.

Would you watch a Jack Ryan movie at this point over on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







