Black Doves trailer: See new Keira Knightley – Netflix spy thriller

Who knew that we would be seeing a London-set Christmas spy thriller at Netflix? Yet, we’re going to have that in Black Doves, which is slated to premiere on the streaming service come December 5.

We’ve had the show at least on our radar for a while, thanks in part to the talent involved here, including Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire. There is potential for this to be smart, action-packed, and thrilling — also, this is certainly a genre that is on the rise these days.

To get a slightly better sense of the overall story, just look at the official synopsis below:

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, BLACK DOVES is a sharp, action-filled and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down to earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see more via the official trailer, which we of course think does a good job of setting the stage even further. This is a show designed to be sleek and stylish at points, and yet gritty and human at others. Making Knightley’s Webb someone who is a wife and mother adds a touch of relatability and personal stakes to a story that may be a little harder to grasp onto — it could be both action-packed and messy all at once.

What are you most excited to see from Black Doves based on what we are seeing at present?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







