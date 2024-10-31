Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 4: New friends

As we prepare to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 4 on CBS next week, are you ready for a great guest star? Casey Wilson of Happy Endings fame here is going to appear as Beth and really, it feels like this episode is going to try and answer a big question. Why don’t the title characters have more friends?

This may not be something that you have thought about with great regularity over time but when you actually look at the show head-on, it’s an interesting thing to wonder about. Sure, you can argue that sometimes, shows like this just keep the friends off-screen but they are there. Here, however, it is complicated, mostly due to the fact that Georgie and Mandy are new parents with little time on their hands. That’s going to make it hard to really put yourself out there!

If you do want to get a handful of details about everything that is going to be coming, be sure to check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

“Todd’s Mom” – Things get awkward when Georgie and Mandy try to make new friends. Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey get competitive playing a game with Connor. Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) guest stars as Beth, a fellow waitress Mandy befriends at the diner who is looking for fun in the wake of her recent divorce, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Nov. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For all of those who are curious, there is going to be some great nostalgic stuff on the other side of this — a Thanksgiving episode is coming, and it is one that will feature a number of Young Sheldon favorites coming back.

