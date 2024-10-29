FBI: International season 4 episode 4 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode of FBI: International on CBS, why wouldn’t you want a season 4 episode 4 return date? This show is really just starting to find its groove, and there is so much stuff to look forward to here in general.

Now, alas, is where we do have to share the reminder that you are going to be waiting a good while to see what lies ahead. Based on the schedules that we’ve seen so far, there are no plans for another episode to air on Tuesday, November 5.

So, what is going on here? We don’t think that this is all that complicated: Next week is Election Day! By virtue of that, there is no episode of FBI: International — beyond that, there is no episode coming up for the entire franchise in general. CBS, like almost every other major network out there, is going to be focused on the big election coverage.

At the moment, all signs point to the Jesse Lee Soffer drama coming back on Tuesday, November 12, especially since next month is an extremely important period of time for ratings and honestly, it would be silly to not bring these shows back for an occasion like this. Why not do whatever you can to ensure that you can draw big ratings at a time that it is good for your show?

As for what future stories will be about…

Well, for starters, no firm details have been announced as of yet. However, we do feel pretty confident that one of the main focuses coming up is going to most likely be continuing to have Soffer’s Wes mesh with the rest of the team. There is some chemistry that is building here already, but this is not something that you instantly put together and then call it a day! It takes time…

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 4 episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We are going to have other info before too long, so come back to ensure you don’t miss any of that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







