Love is Blind season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Given that the Love is Blind season 7 reunion is happening today on Netflix, what more can we say now about a season 8?

Well, for starters, there is reason to have some hope in the franchise’s future — work is already been done on another chapter! While the streaming service has not technically given the green light to another chapter, all indications are that it is happening. This really feels like one of those shows that could go on for years on end, mostly due to the fact that the audience is there for it and with every season being a reset, people can come and go at any time. Is this the most successful dating show out there in terms of finding legitimate matches? That’s an entirely different story. However, it has a clear pattern of success you cannot ignore.

Because of how little time it takes to make a season of Love is Blind compared to a lot of other series out there, it does feel fair to assume that all things considered, we won’t be waiting too long to see the next chapter premiere. It is easily going to be 2025, but could also be in the first half of the year depending on how everything plays out.

It is very-much hard to predict something more when it comes to this particular show, largely because its entire success and/or failure is dependent on one thing above all else: Casting. If you can find the right people to appear on the show, then it is sure to lift it up to yet another level. Obviously, viewers out there do want to be entertained, but it also helps if there is someone they can actually be happy for once you get to the very end of the season.

