High Potential season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘One of Us’

Following what you have tonight on ABC, it of course makes a lot of sense to want to see High Potential season 1 episode 7 and soon.

After all, there is one thing that the Kaitlin Olson series is doing a great job at right now, and it is providing escapism for a lot of viewers. This series is a throwback in a lot of ways, with the focus being on balancing interesting cases and fun character moments. It knows when to be serious, but also when to make you laugh. It really is in the vein of Will Trent, but also a lot of USA whodunnit shows from so many years ago.

This is, unfortunately, where we do have to get to the bad news, as we are going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see what is next. How long? Well, the plan right now seems to be to bring High Potential back on the air when we get around to Tuesday, November 12. As for the reason why, it is tied to next week being the Presidential Election. We know that having weeks off isn’t always a great idea, and that is especially the case for a first-year show. Yet, at the same time, the last thing anyone should want is for there to be a new episode airing opposite the Presidential Election. Speaking of murders, this would totally murder the ratings.

What we can at least tell you is that “One of Us” is the title for High Potential season 1 episode 7. Meanwhile, the synopsis below does its best to set the stage:

Morgan agrees to show Ava around the LAPD, but things quickly take a dangerous turn when the precinct is held hostage by the friends of a recently convicted man. Can Morgan and the detectives outsmart their captors and lead everyone to safety?

