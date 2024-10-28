Poppa’s House season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Show takes on AI

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Poppa’s House season 1 episode 3, and there is one shocking thing we can say already. This show is holding nothing back when it comes to getting into topical content, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

After all, there are so many sitcoms already that are playing it safe. Why do that here, especially when Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. have already had the success they have in their career? There’s no real reason to do that again now.

Below, the full Poppa’s House season 1 episode 3 synopsis shows just what sort of topical content we are talking about here:

“Podcast” – Junior enlists Nina’s help to film a documentary of Poppa’s iconic career, but the direction of the film takes a detour when the radio station begins using AI promos with Poppa’s and Ivy’s voices, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Nov. 4 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The AI story here works in a number of different ways. Of course, so many of are worried about the dangers of this technology and how it can dilute artists and the quality of the work that they provide. Meanwhile, for someone like Poppa, it is also the sort of thing that would completely rock his foundation. This is a guy who has never had to worry about this for decades and then all of a sudden, it pops up. Does it make it feel like the world is leaving him behind? How can he and Junior work around it, if they even can? There is a lot that is left to wonder, and we hope that this show can continue to find a way to keep people engaged.

What do you most want to see moving into Poppa’s House season 1 episode 3 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







