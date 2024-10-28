Is Rescue: Hi-Surf new tonight on Fox?

Is Rescue: Hi-Surf new tonight over on Fox? We would not blame anyone who wants to see it back — and soon!

After all, we’ve had a chance to see new installments of the show over the past several weeks, and that is always useful for a show like this. After all, it grants you a chance to get to know all of the characters, plus the style and tone of what the show is bringing to the table. This is meant to look and feel like 9-1-1: Lone Star for a reason — the whole goal was to make the two as complimentary as possible!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to pass along some of the bad news: There is no new episode tonight, making this the first week of the fall season without Rescue: Hi-Surf on the air. What’s the reason for that? Well, blame the Olympics — which historically air on Fox around this time every year. This luckily will not be a long hiatus, as the plan is to bring season 1 episode 7 on in just seven days.

So what is coming when the show returns? In terms of crazy rescues, let’s just say that we’re going to be seeing a bride fall into grave danger on her wedding day — with the dress causing its fair share of problems. Meanwhile, Em’s personal life is going to find himself in a position where there are some major changes right around the corner. What will this mean for her? Our hope is that over the next several days, there are going to be a few more details shared. After all, wouldn’t that be nice as a means of further drumming up excitement?

Hopefully, the week off will be an opportunity for some people to catch up — the ratings have declined over the past few weeks, and it’s our hope that there is a turnaround at some point.

