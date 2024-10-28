Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 7 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, it makes sense to want a Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 7 return date. What can we say here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and hand over some of the bad news: There is not going to be a new episode next week. What gives with that? Well, the answer we have at present is rather simple, as it is tied likely to the Presidential Election happening the following day. It is a tricky move to program for November 4 this year, and we imagine that a lot of networks will probably be evaluating what they want to do with this spot over the course of the next seven days. Here with Brilliant Minds, though, it is pretty darn clear that they have already figured it out.

Given that the Zachary Quinto show is new, there is likely a feeling behind the scenes that they don’t want to put the show at risk of losing viewers by airing it during a difficult stretch for ratings. Also, there have already been six consecutive episodes! It made sense that we were eventually going to be seeing a break in the action and now, that particular moment has arrived.

The most important thing that can happen for a show like this is that during the hiatus, there are a lot of viewers who do end up finding the show and catching up. Even though the ratings for Brilliant Minds have not set the TV world on fire, they have been solid — also, we know already that this is one of those series that could easily have a pretty long life. Medical dramas are hardly going to be going out of style in the near future — that’s something we are more than aware of at this point.

Of course, NBC still has plenty of time to figure out if they want to bring this show back for a season 2.

