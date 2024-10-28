Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: Ideal launchpad

We’re at a point now where we are perhaps more eager than ever to get a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date on Hulu. After all, we know that production has been wrapped on the show for a good while and by virtue of that, there’s a ton to be excited about. Nicole Kidman is back, and there are a ton of fantastic performers joining her. Also, this next season could be particularly picturesque, as it is using the Swiss Alps as a primary setting.

So, with all of this in mind, are you going to be seeing the aforementioned streaming service reveal something soon? There is a particularly good case to be made for it…

Just think about it this way: In less than 24 hours, the season 4 finale of Only Murders in the Building is going to stream. Given that Hulu often utilizes commercials and/or promotions of their other properties, what better time is there to put something out there about Nine Perfect Strangers. We anticipate an early 2025 start here as the most likely scenario, and it makes sense to give viewers a lot of time to prepare for what lies ahead.

Also, don’t you even want to give longtime fans plenty of time to go back and watch season 1 again? We tend to think so, mostly because it has been SO long since that season aired! Also, back during season 1 there was no real guarantee that we were even going to get more of the show, so we are not sure that anyone out there caught the show thinking that there was going to be more.

While Hulu has kept a lot of the finer details about Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 under wraps for now, one thing feels pretty darn clear at present: Things are going to be crazy — emotional at times sure, but also crazy at others. Let’s just hope you are prepared.

What do you most want to see moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on Hulu?

Do you think that announcing something soon makes sense? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that,

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







