The Marlow Murder Club episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead?

Following the premiere tonight on PBS, do you want to learn a little bit more about The Marlow Murder Club episode 2?

Well, before we get too into that, we should just recognize that a lot of people may not be too familiar with this new adaptation at all. Let’s start by setting the stage via the synopsis, which indicates exactly what the jumping-off point for the story is going to be:

Retired archaeologist Judith Potts’s peaceful evening in Marlow is shattered when she hears a gunshot coming from her neighbor’s garden and believes that a brutal murder has taken place. With the local police – led by newly promoted DS Tanika Malik – reluctant to believe her story, Judith starts her own investigation, enlisting the help of unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks Starling. Judith digs into the alibi of the arrogant owner of the local auction house, but her suspicions ultimately hits a dead end. An ominous warning message leaves Judith even more determined to catch the killer, and local dog-walker and empty nester Suzie Harris makes a terrible discovery that personally involves her in the investigation.

So clearly, this is bringing you almost everything that you really should want from this show, starting with the fact that you’ve got a crazy murder, plus also some characters deciding to take matters into their own hands. Why wouldn’t you want to watch if you love this genre?

As for episode 2, the synopsis below does a nice job of setting the table for that as well:

Despite Tanika’s warnings to stay away from the case, Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate, and follow a trail of clues left by the murder weapon. This leads them to an eccentric local weapons collector with an alarming secret, but their questioning proves inconclusive. Judith puts herself in danger during a suspicious local break-in and Becks uncovers crucial forensic evidence. Judith spots a pattern in the evidence and, with help from the friendly local magnet fishers, the trio uncover new evidence that leads them to a chilling discovery – they have a serial killer on their hands!

This may only be a four-episode show and yet, we tend to think that a lot is going to crammed into them.

What do you most want to see moving into The Marlow Murder Club episode 2 on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

