NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get an NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date between now and the end of October?

Of course, the first thing that we should really say here is that there is a lot of reason to speculate over the future of this spin-off, and for many reasons. For starters, we are almost a year removed from the season 1 premiere on CBS. Meanwhile, Olivia Swann and the rest of the cast wrapped filming earlier this month! By the end of the year, we feel pretty hopeful that most of these episodes will be ready to go; by virtue of that, it is really just a matter of when the network actually wants them to air.

We’d love to say that some sort of premiere-date reveal here is imminent, but we have to be at least partially realistic here. It feels unlikely that we will learn anything about NCIS: Sydney season 2 until at least November, if not later than that.

As for the reason why, we tend to think that a lot of it is tied to the fact that CBS is still in the process of promoting some of their fall shows. The flagship NCIS just started up a little less than two weeks ago; with that, it is still in that spot where it needs more attention. The spin-off will not premiere until the new year, so we tend to think that there is plenty of time left to get the word out there about it.

We just hope that when the show is back, viewers continue to check it out and give it a proper opportunity to shine. The first season had an advantage of airing at a time when not a lot of scripted shows were on due to the strike. Meanwhile, season 2 is airing on Fridays, which we know is often a tough timeslot for a lot of shows out there.

What do you want to see on NCIS: Sydney season 2 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

