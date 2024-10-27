Showtrial season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The big finale!

As we prepare to see Showtrial season 2 episode 5 on BBC One next week, the top story at this point is pretty darn clear: We’re at the end of the road. This is the finale and within that, this is where we’re going to have a chance to get the final verdict.

So, what will that verdict be? That remains the mystery for now, and we are eager to see what that looks like! It begins with Justin taking the stand and within that, the jury is going to have their work cut out for them.

If you do want to get some more insight on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Showtrial season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

As the trial resumes after Justin’s shocking outburst, he finally takes to the stand and the question is put to the jury: is Justin Mitchell mad or bad? With Felix pointing to a bigger picture and the public baying for blood, Sam tries desperately to save his client. What choice will the jury make?

Is there a chance at a season 3?

It is hard to say too much on this right now, mostly because there is still a lot to be said about the show’s current performance and whether or not there are more stories in mind.

The one thing that is so great about this particular show is rather simple: With every season, you have a chance to see a totally different case. That means a few established actors for sure, but then also some unique guest stars at the same time. We do think the best inspiration for a show like this is rather simple: What is happening in the real world. What better way to look at things than what is resonating with people all over the globe? After next week, we’ll have a chance to dive more into this further.

