Daisy Jones & the Six season 2: Stevie Nicks’ idea

We know that the first season of Daisy Jones & the Six was enormously popular on Prime Video — why wouldn’t there be talk about more?

Well, of course “talk” does not mean that more is actually happening, and this is the position that the show finds itself in right now. We tend to think the first season wrapped up in a way that was satisfying; also, Riley Keough and the rest of the cast are off doing other things.

This is where the fun irony of this story comes into play, as one of the people who had a season 2 idea is someone in Stevie Nicks whose relationship with Lindsey Buckingham was the basis for the original story.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Fleetwood Mac star noted that she had a conversation with Reese Witherspoon and Keough about what a season 2 could look like:

“I wish that it could go into what if … had Billy come back after Billy’s wife died and knocked on her door, and they decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey and I would make. That would make a fantastic second season. I talked to Reese and Riley about it, and they loved the idea, but everybody’s so busy. Riley’s on her way to becoming a big movie star. But maybe one of these days, they’ll do it. Until I saw Daisy Jones & The Six, I would have never thought it was even possible to emulate our life.”

Who knows what the future holds here? That is certainly something we’ve realized after we’ve seen shows come back from extremely long hiatuses before — it would be silly to sit here and imagine that there is some zero-percent chance that this could happen again. One thing that will also be interesting to see is just how many viewers are able to discover the show in the months and years ahead; we hardly think that this is over at this point.

