Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 26, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Well, we’ve been really lucky to have installments over the past several weeks — why not try to keep it going?

Unfortunately, this is the point in the article where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: We are not getting a fifth consecutive week tonight. This is the first hiatus of the season but when the series returns on November 2, it will be with a particularly notable host: John Mulaney!

Every time that we have seen Mulaney on this show, it has turned out to be something that is pretty hilarious. He’s already a part of the five-timers’ club, so this is not one of those appearances designed to get a fancy jacket. We just tend to think it is one of the more publicized shows of the year! It will be the final one before the Presidential Election, and of course there will be a lot of sketches themed around that. Given what we’ve seen from John in the past, don’t be shocked if there is also some sort of musical that pops up in here, possibly out of nowhere.

As for what else we’re going to be seeing in this episode, Chappell Roan is going to be making her hosting debut! This is something that was expected prior to this Saturday Night Live season kicking off, as she has become one of the biggest artists of the past year. This is still an opportunity to expose her music to (somehow) an even wider audience.

For those wondering, we do personally think that there is going to be a new episode airing on November 9 — however, not much has been said about the host for it yet. Odds are, Lorne Michaels and NBC are going to be trying to get the biggest heavy-hitter possible.

