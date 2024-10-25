Who is Kenneth Mitchell? The Old Man airs title card tribute

Who is Kenneth Mitchell? At the end of tonight’s The Old Man season 2 finale, you had a chance to see a title card tribute in dedication to him.

As so many of you may be aware, these tributes are one of the best ways that a show can honor someone they hold near and dear to their heart. They are featured in all subsequent airings, and are meant to serve as comfort for all family and friends of the person involved.

When it comes to Mitchell in particular, we are talking here about someone familiar to viewers at home, plus also everyone who worked on The Old Man over the past several years. The actor appeared across multiple season 1 episodes as Joe and beyond that, worked on The Astronaut Wives Club, Star Trek: Discovery, and a number of other projects. He passed away earlier this year at the age of 49, following a long battle with ALS.

As a part of a statement on Instagram at the time Mitchell’s death, his family praised his resilience and desire to live to the fullest:

“…In true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and that we never walk alone.”

It is clear that the producers of The Old Man waited until the finale to ensure that the tribute would have the largest total impact; also, it served as a way to dedicate the entire season of him. Casts and crews often become close in a short period of time, and this tribute is a clear reminder of the affection there was towards Mitchell on that set.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who loved Mitchell during this continued period of grief. We hope that this card does help people learn more about him, and then also ALS in general. It is a disease that so many are still fighting, and there are charities all over the world looking to fund continued research.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

