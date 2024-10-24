Good Omens season 3 being turned into 90-minute episode

There is still a conclusion coming to the story of Good Omens at Prime Video; however, it will happen in a different form.

According to a report from Deadline, the show’s upcoming third season is being transformed into a 90-minute movie-of-sorts to tie up loose ends for the David Tennant – Michael Sheen series. Meanwhile, Neil Gaiman has exited the project in the wake of allegations against him by multiple women, which were chronicled in a recent podcast. Gaiman has denied the claims. The author contributed to the writing of this episode prior to his exit, but will not be involved further in the production process. Meanwhile, his production company the Blank Corporation is no longer involved.

The ending is undoubtedly going to be more abridged than anyone expected, but this announcement does signal Amazon’s desire to try and give fans some closure to a story they have been following for years — while at the same time trying to establish more distance between the work and one of its creators. A new writer is expected to be revealed at some point in the near future. Filming is slated to take place in Scotland early next year — given that we are talking about just a single episode, there is a chance that it could come out next year as well.

There will certainly be more time to discuss the story down the road; meanwhile, there is no word on who else may be involved in the project at this stage. The process of getting it to screen from here on out may be slightly under the radar, and we do think that the streaming service will face challenges when it comes to finding the best way to promote it in the wake of all that has transpired in the press these past several months.

What do you think about this particular conclusion to the Good Omens saga?

Would you have rather had a shortened season 3 to close things out? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back here to ensure you do not miss anything more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







