Based on a True Story season 2 trailer: Who is the new ripper?

Based on a True Story season 2 is coming to Peacock on November 21 — do you want to know more on what’s next?

Well, the first thing that you should note here is that the Kaley Cuoco – Chris Messina comedy is actually getting more into legitimate murder-mystery territory this time around. Back in season 1, it felt that way briefly before it was revealed that Matt was actually the Westside Ripper. However, based on the new trailer, it seems as though someone else may be trying to rip him off!

Before we get to said trailer, the attached synopsis sets the stage further:

Season two finds new parents Ava and Nathan Bartlett three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt behind the slayings? Is Tory, now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good — Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt — until danger comes knocking, literally.

Now, if you head over here, you can see the season 2 trailer, which does feature Ava and Nathan’s frustration over Ava’s sister Tory getting involved with the killer. He certainly still seems murderous, but is he really? The idea here does seem to be trying to present something that might be different, but whether or not it is remains to be seen.

The only thing that we can say with the utmost certainty is that this story is going to be dark; after all, Based on a True Story season 1 proved to be so much more than we ever expected.

