Survivor 47 episode 6 sneak peek: The latest ‘merge’ twist

If there is one thing we are aware of entering Survivor 47 episode 6, it is this: The new era hates simple merges. While it would be nice to have an episode that features everyone joining into one tribe without a lot of foolishness, it seems like the game is currently incapable of that. Because of this, you are potentially going to see a lot of randomness come into the game once more.

In the past few seasons, we have seen challenges determine who makes the merge early — and often, a small group of people still have to go to Tribal Council. This may be something that we end up seeing once again here, albeit in a slightly different way.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a sneak peek for tonight’s episode that indicates fully what we are going to see here. The remaining players all arrive on the same beach, but whatever joy they feel is quickly overshadowed by a message: They need to all search passionately for some sort of advantage. This will apparently help them in the upcoming challenge to help make the merge. Does this mean that there is some sort of individual task ahead? Maybe, and the people who complete it the fastest end up earning safety for the next Tribal Council.

Then again, prepare for anything these days. We have seen a lot of mad scrambles for various advantages and immunity idols before, but what makes this one different is actually quite simple: You are going to have a TON of people scrambling on the same beach, so many more than we are accustomed to. Hopefully, all of this does lead to some fun moments, but also an elimination at Tribal Council that doesn’t just feel like the result of some bad luck.

