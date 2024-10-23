Chicago Fire season 13 episode 6 return date: Severide’s problem

After what you see tonight on NBC, are you stoked to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 6? We would love for it to be back next week … but that’s not going to be the case.

So, what is the plan instead here? Well, the plan is for “Birds of Prey” to be coming on Wednesday, November 6. Next week is the first hiatus of the season, and the same can be said for all of the various shows within the franchise. Remember that these are things that these shows have to do here and there so that they can last until May; not only that, but it helps to keep production ahead of the game!

As for what’s coming up when Chicago Fire season 13 episode 6 actually airs, let’s just say that front and center, Severide is going to find himself in another bind. We often do find himself tossed into issues regarding arson investigations; however, this time around he is dealing with the Illinois State Police. Just take a look below to get more information:

11/06/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens. TV-14

Now, we recognize that Mouch versus a bird may be the most inconsequential story of all time, but we also tend to think that there is tremendous potential here for it to be all sorts of hilarious. Who will emerge victorious? We do think the bird probably flies away eventually, but there are going to be some great opportunities for laughs. This is something that we always appreciate about the show, largely due to the fact that the rest of the franchise tends to be dark and intense without any of these opportunities to breathe thrown into the mix.

